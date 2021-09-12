Advertisement

Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings

Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging at least two other businesses.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vandals targeted several downtown Springs buildings overnight, including the El Paso County courthouse.

Calls regarding shattered windows and other damage became trickling into the police department around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found damage on at least two businesses and the county courthouse; excluding the courthouse, the cost of the destruction to the businesses comes out to about $10,000, police told 11 News. Police have not tallied the amount of damage to the courthouse.

Currently, there is no suspect information. The businesses are located in the 500 block of South Tejon and the 0 block of East Vermijo.

The case in the early stages of investigation, and nothing further has been released at this time. We will continue to update this article as we learn new information.

