Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found in Teller County Sunday.
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the investigation just before 10:30 a.m.
The tweet did not include a location or any information about the deceased. 11 News has placed calls to the sheriff’s office for more clarity.
We will update this article as we learn more. This story is developing.
