Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is investigating after a body was found in Teller County Sunday.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the investigation just before 10:30 a.m.

Teller County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a dead body, CBI is currently on scene, we will have more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/SbZlM3D89G — Deputy Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) September 12, 2021

The tweet did not include a location or any information about the deceased. 11 News has placed calls to the sheriff’s office for more clarity.

We will update this article as we learn more. This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.