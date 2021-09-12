Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana on Sunday through midweek.

Over the eastern portions of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches can be expected Sunday into Monday.

As a precaution, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state resources to be placed on standby along the length of the Texas Gulf Coast.

“We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding.”

Among the state resources placed on standby were air and boat rescue teams and emergency medical groups.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said via Twitter that Nicholas is the 14th named storm of 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Only 4 other years since 1966 have had 14 or more named storms by Sept. 12: 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Force football reveals new Air Power Legacy Series uniform
Air Force football reveals jersey honoring B-52 for Sept. 11 game
Police lights.
Trooper hailed for killing armed man at Capitol faces felony
9/10/21
Statewide alert issued in Colorado following a hit-and-run in Denver involving a scooter
File photo.
1 person sent to the hospital following rollover crash Saturday morning
"Ocean" the dog was taken after a shooting.
Marine veteran shot in Colorado before his puppy was stolen; police ask for help with locating his dog

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary