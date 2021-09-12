Colorado Springs restaurant honors lives lost on 9/11 and in war

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local business is paying it’s respects to the fallen.

The staff at Pub Dog Colorado placed thousands of flags outside in a lot next to the restaurant to honor every life lost.

Tara Downs is the owner, she says she and her staff, along with their families, spent days setting up the display.

“All of us have blisters, none of our fingers are working,” she said. “But for us it was small. It is nothing in comparison to what each one of these flags represent.”

There is a flag for each victim of the attacks on 9/11, as well as for each U.S. soldier lost in the war in Afghanistan since. There are also 300 flags representing the rescue dogs used in search and recovery efforts at ground zero. All together, there are 7,067 red, white, and blue flags.

“I think the hardest part is that with everything that is going on right now, I feel helpless. I feel like I can’t do anything,” Downs said getting choked up. “We serve burgers and beer, which is great. But there is more going on right now and this has given me specifically something to focus on for the last two weeks...to put some energy into something that is bigger than me.”

The flags surround an American flag flying at half mast, and flowers sit at it’s base. Downs says it will be up for awhile and hopes people will come by and remember those lost and the sacrifices they made.

“Those of us that are old enough to remember the day remember how we all felt that day--how we felt as a country that day. We were truly working as one that day.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.