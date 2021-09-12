Body recovered in Pueblo park
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was discovered in Pueblo’s Runyon Field Saturday.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details at this time, including whether the death is being investigated as a homicide. It’s unclear how the person died or when they ended up in the park, and investigators have not released whether it is the body of a man or woman.
Video from a viewer shows crime tape surrounding a wooded section of the park and multiple deputies on scene.
We will update this article as more details are released.
