Body recovered in Pueblo park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was discovered in Pueblo’s Runyon Field Saturday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details at this time, including whether the death is being investigated as a homicide. It’s unclear how the person died or when they ended up in the park, and investigators have not released whether it is the body of a man or woman.

Video from a viewer shows crime tape surrounding a wooded section of the park and multiple deputies on scene.

We will update this article as more details are released.

