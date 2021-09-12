Advertisement

Body recovered in Pueblo park

A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.
A deputy is seen next to crime tape at Runyon Field on Sept. 11, 2021.(Viewer contributed)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was discovered in Pueblo’s Runyon Field Saturday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details at this time, including whether the death is being investigated as a homicide. It’s unclear how the person died or when they ended up in the park, and investigators have not released whether it is the body of a man or woman.

Video from a viewer shows crime tape surrounding a wooded section of the park and multiple deputies on scene.

We will update this article as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Force football reveals new Air Power Legacy Series uniform
Air Force football reveals jersey honoring B-52 for Sept. 11 game
Police lights.
Trooper hailed for killing armed man at Capitol faces felony
File photo.
1 person sent to the hospital following rollover crash Saturday morning
9/10/21
Statewide alert issued in Colorado following a hit-and-run in Denver involving a scooter
File photo.
2 arrested during demonstation outside Cheyenne Mountain High School

Latest News

Teller County Sheriff’s Office, CBI investigating body found
Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
Vandals smashed at least four windows at the county courthouse overnight, along with damaging...
Vandals strike El Paso County courthouse, other downtown buildings
NORAD 9/11 Ceremony
WATCH: NORAD holds 9/11 ceremony to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago