Air Force tops Navy 23-3 on day of rememberance

Navy's marching band performs at halftime during an NCAA college football game between Navy and...
Navy's marching band performs at halftime during an NCAA college football game between Navy and Air Force, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held Navy to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory.

This was the earliest meeting in series history between these teams. It was scheduled for Saturday so it would be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Roberts ran for a 3-yard TD in the second quarter, and Daniels scored on a 28-yard run in the final minute of the third. That was plenty of offense for Air Force on a day the Falcons held Navy without a completed pass through the first three quarters.

9/11/2021 6:23:05 PM (GMT -6:00)

