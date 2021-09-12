Air Force tops Navy 23-3 on day of rememberance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Brad Roberts ran for two touchdowns and Haaziq Daniels added one, and Air Force held Navy to one first down before the fourth quarter in a 23-3 victory.

This was the earliest meeting in series history between these teams. It was scheduled for Saturday so it would be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Roberts ran for a 3-yard TD in the second quarter, and Daniels scored on a 28-yard run in the final minute of the third. That was plenty of offense for Air Force on a day the Falcons held Navy without a completed pass through the first three quarters.

