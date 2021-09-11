Student Correspondent: Branson completes football “Field of Dreams”

BRANSON, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a small-town fairy tale come true.

At the end of 2020, Branson/Kim Bearcat football was playing on a glorified cow pasture: a dirt patch littered with gopher holes and no grass. Nearby 6-man teams refused to play there, citing safety concerns. A lofty fundraising goal was established: $500,000 to create an astroturf field with amenities.

Beyond all odds, the sleepy town of 50 pulled it off.

On Saturday, Branson school will once again welcome opponents to its field. Tucked behind the classrooms is an 80-yard football oasis complete with new goalposts, scoreboard, and much more to come. Branson’s “C.L.A.W. Project,” which targeted grants, foundations, and in-kind contributions, managed to raise more then $552,000 dollars from around 4,000 separate donors. In addition to the completed field, Branson has also raised enough to create a quarter-mile walking path and a shaded pavilion in the future.

Branson held a pep rally this week to celebrate the completed field. Click the video to check out our Student Correspondent story, featuring Branson seniors Raevyn Odum, Fednando Gonzalez, and Koy Kalehuawehe! The Bearcats home opener is Saturday, Sept. 11 against Deer Trail.

Finally saw it in person: Colorado's version of the Field of Dreams.



The Branson/Kim Bearcats (in a town of 50) successfully raised more than $500,000 for an astroturf field.



It's a 6-man football oasis unlike anything I've ever seen.#copreps @CHSAA pic.twitter.com/A9K0WgaJD2 — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.