Advertisement

Student Correspondent: Branson completes football “Field of Dreams”

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s a small-town fairy tale come true.

At the end of 2020, Branson/Kim Bearcat football was playing on a glorified cow pasture: a dirt patch littered with gopher holes and no grass. Nearby 6-man teams refused to play there, citing safety concerns. A lofty fundraising goal was established: $500,000 to create an astroturf field with amenities.

Beyond all odds, the sleepy town of 50 pulled it off.

On Saturday, Branson school will once again welcome opponents to its field. Tucked behind the classrooms is an 80-yard football oasis complete with new goalposts, scoreboard, and much more to come. Branson’s “C.L.A.W. Project,” which targeted grants, foundations, and in-kind contributions, managed to raise more then $552,000 dollars from around 4,000 separate donors. In addition to the completed field, Branson has also raised enough to create a quarter-mile walking path and a shaded pavilion in the future.

Branson held a pep rally this week to celebrate the completed field. Click the video to check out our Student Correspondent story, featuring Branson seniors Raevyn Odum, Fednando Gonzalez, and Koy Kalehuawehe! The Bearcats home opener is Saturday, Sept. 11 against Deer Trail.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

Latest News

Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Head Coach for CC Hockey Kris Mayotte
sports
11 Sports Online: Broncos kickoff, Air Force-Navy preview, Buffs vs. No.5 at Mile High
9/10/21
WATCH: Viewhouse Sports Blitz CC Hockey Coach Kris Mayotte
File-This June 23, 2018, file photo shows retired Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker...
Former Rockies great Larry Walker among players inducted into HOF