WATCH: NORAD holding 9/11 ceremony to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - NORAD and USNORTHCOM are holding a 9/11 Ceremony Saturday at Peterson Space Force Base.

There will be flyovers during the ceremony along with other activities to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Army General James H. Dickinson, U.S. Space Command will provide remarks. Retired U.S. Air Force General Ralph E. “Ed” Eberhart, NORAD commander during 9/11 and first commander of U.S. Northern Command, is the keynote speaker.

The ceremony will begin around 10 a.m. and will be streamed on the 11 Breaking News Center, which can be found at the top of this article.

