MISSING: Pueblo Police ask for help with finding a man last seen in August

9/10/21
9/10/21(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police reached out to the public Friday night hoping for help with locating a missing man.

A photo of Mario Fransua is at the top of this article. According to police, his family is concerned for his welfare. Mario is homeless and may have last been seen in the downtown area in late August.

If anyone has information on his location, they are asked to call 719-553-3315.

