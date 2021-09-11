Marine veteran shot in Colorado before his puppy was stolen; police ask for help with locating his dog

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are asking the public for help with locating a stolen dog that was taken from a marine veteran in Denver.

The crime happened on Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. along Chambers Road. According to police, the veteran was shot and his puppy “Ocean” was taken. Ocean is a terrier mix and is pictured at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on this crime or the location of Ocean is asked to call 720-913-7867.

#Denver, do you have any information that can help us solve this crime? If so, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP(7867) pic.twitter.com/Qu8cKkxtnz — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 10, 2021

