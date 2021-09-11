Advertisement

Marine veteran shot in Colorado before his puppy was stolen; police ask for help with locating his dog

"Ocean" the dog was taken after a shooting.
"Ocean" the dog was taken after a shooting.(Denver PD/Crimestoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Police are asking the public for help with locating a stolen dog that was taken from a marine veteran in Denver.

The crime happened on Thursday at about 12:30 a.m. along Chambers Road. According to police, the veteran was shot and his puppy “Ocean” was taken. Ocean is a terrier mix and is pictured at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on this crime or the location of Ocean is asked to call 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 are rationing care
Colorado hospital beds slowly filling with COVID-19 patients
9/10/21
MISSING: Pueblo Police ask for help with finding a man last seen in August
9/10/21
Statewide alert issued in Colorado following a hit-and-run in Denver involving a scooter