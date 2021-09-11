Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone: Week 3 Highlights

The Palmer Ridge crowd helps lead the Bears to a 49-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer in the Battle...
The Palmer Ridge crowd helps lead the Bears to a 49-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer in the Battle for Monument(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:18 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - General Palmer’s Cup is heading back to Palmer Ridge!

The Bears once again defeated Lewis-Palmer in the Battle for Monument 49-0 to claim bragging rights in the cross-town rivalry. Palmer Ridge’s Connor Cook and Derek Hester found the endzone in a Bears blowout.

Pueblo East pulled off the upset over Mesa Ridge at Dutch Clark Stadium 21-18 to wrap up another thrilling week of football action in Southern Colorado!

FOOTBALL SCORES:

5A:

Pomona 55, Doherty 14

4A:

Falcon 28, Brighton 19

Rampart 55, Liberty 0

Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0

Air Academy 53, Palmer 0

Pueblo West 35, Adams City 16

Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0

3A:

Pueblo East 21, Mesa Ridge 18

Roosevelt 39, Pueblo County 0

2A:

Manitou Springs 10, Salida 6

The Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0

Alamosa 42, La Junta 6

1A:

Rye 15, Rocky Ford 6

Ignacio 40, Trinidad 6

Limon 20, Strasburg 0

Buena Vista 35, Bennett 7

Peyton 14, Center 8

Banning Lewis 41, Del Norte 6

8-Man:

Pikes Peak Christian 45, Front Range Christian 26

6-Man:

Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6

Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6

Mountain Valley 37, Cotopaxi 25

