Friday Night Endzone: Week 3 Highlights
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - General Palmer’s Cup is heading back to Palmer Ridge!
The Bears once again defeated Lewis-Palmer in the Battle for Monument 49-0 to claim bragging rights in the cross-town rivalry. Palmer Ridge’s Connor Cook and Derek Hester found the endzone in a Bears blowout.
Pueblo East pulled off the upset over Mesa Ridge at Dutch Clark Stadium 21-18 to wrap up another thrilling week of football action in Southern Colorado!
FOOTBALL SCORES:
5A:
Pomona 55, Doherty 14
4A:
Falcon 28, Brighton 19
Rampart 55, Liberty 0
Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0
Air Academy 53, Palmer 0
Pueblo West 35, Adams City 16
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0
3A:
Pueblo East 21, Mesa Ridge 18
Cheyenne Mountain 48, Sierra 0
Roosevelt 39, Pueblo County 0
2A:
Manitou Springs 10, Salida 6
The Classical Academy 49, Harrison 0
Alamosa 42, La Junta 6
1A:
Rye 15, Rocky Ford 6
Ignacio 40, Trinidad 6
Limon 20, Strasburg 0
Buena Vista 35, Bennett 7
Peyton 14, Center 8
Banning Lewis 41, Del Norte 6
8-Man:
Pikes Peak Christian 45, Front Range Christian 26
6-Man:
Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6
Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6
Mountain Valley 37, Cotopaxi 25
