Colorado hospital beds slowly filling with COVID-19 patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -State health officials say Colorado is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Friday, Governor Polis gave an update on where things stand in the state.

Visual showing people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado. Provided on 9/10/21 Graphic Courtesy of Governor Polis's office with state of Colorado (Graphic Courtesy of Governor Polis's office with state of Colorado)

As of Friday, there are about 900 patients hospitalized with COVID. Of those, around 700 are not vaccinated. That’s more than 80 percent of patients.

COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 Graphic courtesy of Governor Polis's Office, State of Colorado Current as of 9/10/21 (Graphic current as of 9/10/21)

Health officials say those who are vaccinated and hospitalized are mostly older or those with a pre-existing health condition. As of Friday, 17 kids are hospitalized with COVID.

State health officials say there are fewer than 200 ICU beds available. They say hospitals are putting surge plans in place, postponing scheduled surgeries and many are opening up additional ICU beds.

“The burden of the unvaccinated on our hospitals is profound and impacts all Coloradans because those who are vaccinated will struggle to get the same level of care in the hospital that they would get if there were fewer Covid hospitalizations,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander.

Governor Polis continues to urge those who have not yet gotten the vaccine to do so to help curb the spread of COVID-19. He also says no one is currently hospitalized with side effects from getting the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.