1 person sent to the hospital following rollover crash Saturday morning

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash Saturday morning near Judge Orr Road and Elbert Road in Peyton Colorado. Colorado State Patrol says a dump truck rolled over and is on its side in the middle of the road.

Troopers say the dump truck was hauling gravel and dirt and there is debris from the crash all over the road. Only one vehicle was reportedly involved in the crash.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

CSP says drivers should avoid the area while the crash is being cleared.

