WATCH: Mitchell High School honors those who passed away during the 9/11 tragedy in ceremony Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mitchell High school is holding a ceremony Friday morning to honor the military personnel, firefighters, police officers, and civilians who passed away during the 9/11 tragedy.

There will be a special tribute to Kathryn Yancey LaBorie, a 1975 graduate of Mitchell High School, who was a flight attendant aboard United Airlines Flight 175 which crashed into the World Trade Center.

