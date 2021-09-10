Advertisement

WATCH: Mitchell High School honors those who passed away during the 9/11 tragedy in ceremony Friday

By KKTV
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mitchell High school is holding a ceremony Friday morning to honor the military personnel, firefighters, police officers, and civilians who passed away during the 9/11 tragedy.

There will be a special tribute to Kathryn Yancey LaBorie, a 1975 graduate of Mitchell High School, who was a flight attendant aboard United Airlines Flight 175 which crashed into the World Trade Center.

We will stream the ceremony live on the 11 Breaking News Center, which can also be found at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

