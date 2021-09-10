Advertisement

WATCH: Governor Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

By KKTV
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will give an update Friday on the state’s recovery efforts in response to COVID-19.

Governor Polis will be joined by Scott Bookman, Incident Commander COVID-19, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist.

The press conference will be held in Denver and is scheduled for 11 a.m. We will stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center, which can be found at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

Latest News

Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th...
Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Winter Park Resort logo
Winter Park announces date for winter 2021/2022 season
father
"She got her wings as an angel" - father of Colorado Springs flight attendant in 9/11 attack
Colorado State Patrol says several people were flown to the hospital following a crash Friday...
Several people flown to the hospital folowing crash in Fremont County