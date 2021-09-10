WATCH: Governor Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will give an update Friday on the state’s recovery efforts in response to COVID-19.

Governor Polis will be joined by Scott Bookman, Incident Commander COVID-19, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist.

The press conference will be held in Denver and is scheduled for 11 a.m. We will stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center, which can be found at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.