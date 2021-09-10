Statewide alert issued in Colorado following a hit-and-run in Denver involving a scooter

DENVER (KKTV) - A scooter rider has serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Denver on Friday.

The crash was reported at about 2:51 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Pennsylvania Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. According to Denver Police, the motorist struck the scooter rider and fled the scene. The scooter rider has serious injuries.

A “Medina Alert” was issued in Colorado just after 5 p.m. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2021 white Buick Encore GX with Colorado license plate BQU-154 that may have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, specifically the passenger mirror. A young white man may be driving the vehicle.

If you see the vehicle you are asked to call 911.

ABOUT THE MEDINA ALERT:

In 2011 a hit-and-run driver killed 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina. A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver and provided the license plate number to police which led to the capture and arrest of the suspect who was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 12 years for a hit-and-run resulting in death. Click here for more about the criteria for a Medina Alert.

UPDATE: a Medina Alert has been issued in this crash. The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2021 Buick Encore, Colorado License BQU154. The vehicle may have damage on the right passengers side of the vehicle. Anyone with information, Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP(7867) https://t.co/wsHi7svotx — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 10, 2021

