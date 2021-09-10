Advertisement

Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local firefighters will climb the Manitou Incline in their full gear on Saturday to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks.

Firefighters and military personnel from all over Colorado, El Paso County and other states will hike up nearly one mile with 2,000 elevation gain on the Incline for the sixth year in a row.

“It (the Incline) was the closest representation to the Twin Towers that I could find,” said organizer RJ Gerry.

Firefighters always carry up a flag with all the names of first responders who lost their lives in the attacks, include the 343 firefighters. With the 20th anniversary and the recent events in Afghanistan, local firefighters want the community to always remember September 11th.

“5 years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago, 20 years ago... the pain is still the same. 20 years doesn’t make it any easier, it makes it harder,” said Gerry.

The group is leaving the base of the Incline around 7 a.m. Saturday. If you would like to join in the climb, you can show up at the base before 7 a.m.

Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
