Several people flown to the hospital folowing crash in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says several people were flown to the hospital following a crash Friday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 50 in Fremont County.

Troopers say a stolen 4Runner hit an unoccupied parked car on the shoulder. CSP says both people in the stolen vehicle were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

They were flown to a trauma center with very serious injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this article as more information becomes available.

