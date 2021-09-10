Report of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (KKTV) - Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio was placed on lockdown Thursday night during a reported active shooter situation.

The 88th Air Base Wing is located just east of Dayton. The lockdown was publicly announced just after 8 p.m. MDT. Last time this article was updated at 8:50 p.m. the lockdown was still in place.

At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available. — 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) September 10, 2021

