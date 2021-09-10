Advertisement

Report of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

88th Air Base Wing Logo.
88th Air Base Wing Logo.(DIVIDS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (KKTV) - Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio was placed on lockdown Thursday night during a reported active shooter situation.

The 88th Air Base Wing is located just east of Dayton. The lockdown was publicly announced just after 8 p.m. MDT. Last time this article was updated at 8:50 p.m. the lockdown was still in place.

