Advertisement

Pueblo Police arrest man reportedly involved in 2 armed robberies

Arrest photo for Rapheon Bynum
Arrest photo for Rapheon Bynum(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police have taken one man into custody following two armed robberies in Pueblo.

Police say around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday they were dispatched to the Dollar General near West Northern Avenue and Spruce Street in Pueblo for an armed robbery. In a press release, Pueblo police said, “a black male wearing a white shirt had entered the store, asked for a pen and paper, wrote a robbery note, and then simulated having a firearm in his pocket”. The suspect then left the area on foot and headed east on Northern Avenue.

While officers were on scene, there was allegedly another armed robbery call at Northern Avenue Liquors just five minutes away from the first robbery.

Officers say the suspect description and method of robbery were the same as the Dollar General robbery. Police later located the suspect under the Mesa Avenue bridge.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Rapheon Bynum.

Police say Byrum was taken into custody without incident but dropped the note used in the robberies off the side of the bridge; officers were able to recover that note.

Bynum is reportedly facing charges for aggravated robbery, violation of restraining order, violation of bond conditions, and intimidation of victim/witness.

Pueblo police also linked him to another robbery that occurred on September 5, 2021 at the Dollar General located near East 4th street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo.

Pueblo police say they have arrested Bynum 15 times in the past for charges; some of those include motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order and domestic violence. Bynum is also currently on parole.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

Latest News

Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th...
Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
COVID-19 in Colorado
WATCH: Governor Jared Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado
Winter Park Resort logo
Winter Park announces date for winter 2021/2022 season
father
"She got her wings as an angel" - father of Colorado Springs flight attendant in 9/11 attack