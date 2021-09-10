Pueblo Police arrest man reportedly involved in 2 armed robberies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police have taken one man into custody following two armed robberies in Pueblo.

Police say around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday they were dispatched to the Dollar General near West Northern Avenue and Spruce Street in Pueblo for an armed robbery. In a press release, Pueblo police said, “a black male wearing a white shirt had entered the store, asked for a pen and paper, wrote a robbery note, and then simulated having a firearm in his pocket”. The suspect then left the area on foot and headed east on Northern Avenue.

While officers were on scene, there was allegedly another armed robbery call at Northern Avenue Liquors just five minutes away from the first robbery.

Officers say the suspect description and method of robbery were the same as the Dollar General robbery. Police later located the suspect under the Mesa Avenue bridge.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Rapheon Bynum.

Police say Byrum was taken into custody without incident but dropped the note used in the robberies off the side of the bridge; officers were able to recover that note.

Bynum is reportedly facing charges for aggravated robbery, violation of restraining order, violation of bond conditions, and intimidation of victim/witness.

Pueblo police also linked him to another robbery that occurred on September 5, 2021 at the Dollar General located near East 4th street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo.

Pueblo police say they have arrested Bynum 15 times in the past for charges; some of those include motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled substance, violation of a restraining order and domestic violence. Bynum is also currently on parole.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

