Advertisement

Peyton student runs fundraiser to help teacher battling cancer

Skyler Winter, a sophomore at Colorado Mountain College, is helping one of his previous...
Skyler Winter, a sophomore at Colorado Mountain College, is helping one of his previous teachers who is currently battling cancer.(Skyler Winter)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:40 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Skyler Winter, a sophomore at Colorado Mountain College, is helping one of his previous teachers who is currently battling cancer. Winter says his middle school teacher Ms. Tracy Pavetti is the kind of person that will not ask for help herself, but when he heard what she was going through he knew he needed to step up.

On Labor Day, Winter decided he was going to take pledges for how many miles he could run or how many laps he would complete. Winter started the day at 5:30 a.m. and finished at 5:30 p.m. and ran a total of 50 miles.

“It’s pretty crazy. I am super excited just to see that so many people got behind it and so many people from the community now are spreading it. It’s just really great to see so many people stand behind her when she stood behind so many students and other people in the past,” says Winter.

Winter set up a GoFundMe page for the cause. “I set the go fund me goal at like $5,000 and even the morning of I didn’t think we would hit that,” says Winter; but now donations are adding up to more than $17,000.

Winter tells 11 News he is excited about the community turnout and all the Good News coming Ms. Pavetti’s way.

Learn more about the fundraiser by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases

Latest News

9.10.21
More record heat likely
9.10.21
Record heat possible
Kathryn Yancey LaBorie
Never Forget: Parents honor the memory of a Colorado Springs flight attendant killed on 9/11
Spencer on Letecia
WATCH: Colorado Springs family honors daughter who was killed on 9/11