Peyton student runs fundraiser to help teacher battling cancer

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Skyler Winter, a sophomore at Colorado Mountain College, is helping one of his previous teachers who is currently battling cancer. Winter says his middle school teacher Ms. Tracy Pavetti is the kind of person that will not ask for help herself, but when he heard what she was going through he knew he needed to step up.

On Labor Day, Winter decided he was going to take pledges for how many miles he could run or how many laps he would complete. Winter started the day at 5:30 a.m. and finished at 5:30 p.m. and ran a total of 50 miles.

“It’s pretty crazy. I am super excited just to see that so many people got behind it and so many people from the community now are spreading it. It’s just really great to see so many people stand behind her when she stood behind so many students and other people in the past,” says Winter.

Winter set up a GoFundMe page for the cause. “I set the go fund me goal at like $5,000 and even the morning of I didn’t think we would hit that,” says Winter; but now donations are adding up to more than $17,000.

Winter tells 11 News he is excited about the community turnout and all the Good News coming Ms. Pavetti’s way.

Learn more about the fundraiser by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.