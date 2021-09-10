Advertisement

MISSING: 11-year-old child south of Colorado Springs

9/9/21
9/9/21(EPC Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out Thursday night for a missing 11-year-old child south of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help with locating Phoenix Gragg. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes in an area close to Pikes Peak Community College along S. Academy. The sheriff’s office is reporting the child is autistic.

Phoenix was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Hampton.

Click here for more on the alert.

If you see Phoenix, you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

