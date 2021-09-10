Advertisement

A look inside the STRATCOM bunker used by Bush on 9/11

By Brian Mastre and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Twenty years ago Saturday, President George W. Bush flew to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to get a better handle on our nation under attack.

WOWT reported on the U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, facilities at historical 55th wing, featuring a safety bunker, that hosted Bush on Sept. 11 and provided the safety and security necessary for him to make his crucial decisions regarding the nation’s safety.

The bunker, designed to withstand a nuclear blast, is located 40 feet underground and has enough space and rooms to serve as a hotel for the president and his team.

The president came there from Florida then Louisiana that day to talk with his national security team. He wanted to know more about the terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

“The president and a lot of his team came down here,” said Mike Hoskins, Offutt’s Deputy Director of Plans and Programs. “The Secret Service and advisors were down here, and all day, the president had been looking to communicate with people that weren’t around him at the time.”

The 55th wing bunker has since been dismantled and is no longer in use. In fact, STRATCOM moved command and control operations to a new facility on Offutt Air Force Base in 2019.

In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at...
In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at Offutt Air Force Base on Sept. 11, 2001. The president got updates on the 9/11 terror attacks while at STRATCOM.(Eric Draper | U.S. National Archives)

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases

Latest News

Grady Knox, left, talks about not understanding why people were laughing during a school board...
Student talks about adults mocking him while he spoke about grandma's COVID-19 death
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join
A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?
Mitchell High School honors those who passed away during the 9/11 tragedy in ceremony Friday
WATCH: Mitchell High School honors those who passed away during the 9/11 tragedy in ceremony Friday
Daniel Jones, who lost his brother, Christopher Carstenjen, holds Rebecca Moss at the place...
Governor Jared Polis: 9/11 Anniversary is a time for honor and refelction