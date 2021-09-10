Advertisement

Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.(Source: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to review a release plan for a Wisconsin woman who has spent four years in a mental health facility after she admitted to taking part in the 2014 stabbing of a Wisconsin classmate to please the fictional horror character Slender Man.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.

He gave state officials 60 days to draw up a release plan.

He has scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods in May 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier encouraged her.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

Latest News

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
Activist with Rise and Resist follow Igor Fruman, as he arrives in Federal court in Manhattan...
Giuliani associate pleads guilty in campaign donation case
Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th...
Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks