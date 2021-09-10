Advertisement

Family shocked when man police say died shows up at alive

By WXIX staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – The family of Elder Tomas Ocampomejia was devastated when the Ohio State Highway Patrol told them he was killed in a crash.

According to WXIX, law enforcement told his family the 42-year-old man was driving on the interstate Wednesday when a semi-truck rammed him from behind, ejecting him from the vehicle.

But as family members were about to tell Ocampomejia’s 9-year-old son, the man, who was allegedly dead, pulled up in the driveway.

Jasmin Ibarra, the 9-year-old’s half-sister, ran outside in disbelief.

“I needed to see if he was dead or not[…] and it was Elder,” Ibarra said. “And I just opened the door and said, ‘You know you’re supposed to dead,’ and he just looked shocked and like, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

As it turns out, Ocampomejia is alive and well.

“It feels like someone came back from the dead,” Ibarra said.

Ocampomejia said the whole situation felt surreal and is very sad.

“It was crazy,” Ibarra said. “It was a long morning for me. It just feels like a movie.”

A different man was killed in the crash with a semi-truck on the interstate Wednesday, but the coroner’s office has not yet identified him.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases

Latest News

President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on vaccine mandate: ‘We are in the tough stretch’
The 9/11 Tribute Museum shares the stories of the victims of the terrorist attacks in 2001 and...
WATCH: The 9/11 Tribute Museum shares the stories of the victims of the terrorist attacks in 2001
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims
LIVE: Biden, first lady discuss school safety