Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Multiple arrests during the Colorado State Fair.
Multiple arrests during Colorado State Fair as police conduct a proactive operation to prevent crime
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer
Exterior of Haunted Mine Drop
Child killed on amusement park ride identified as elementary school student from District 49
Senior Airman Ricky Teague drowned at Rampart Reservoir on Sept. 5, 2021. He had served in the...
Paddleboarder who drowned in Rampart Reservoir ID’d as Space Force airman

Latest News

Kathryn Yancey LaBorie
Never Forget: Parents honor the memory of a Colorado Springs flight attendant killed on 9/11
Spencer on Letecia
WATCH: Colorado Springs family honors daughter who was killed on 9/11
A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made