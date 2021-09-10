Advertisement

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice

Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of...
Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Last Duel' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.(Source: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and old flame turned new again Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of Affleck’s “The Last Duel” at the Venice International Film Festival.

She was dripping in Cartier diamonds in a white mermaid body-hugging gown with plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. He was dapper in a black tuxedo. There were plenty of kisses and hugs for the cameras after a summer of love for the two, who rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, Affleck waved to the crowd as he helped Lopez out of a black car and onto the red carpet.

For weeks the two haven’t been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Lopez’s coming apart with Alex Rodriguez.

Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel” also reunites Affleck and Matt Damon, with some Adam Driver thrown in.

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

