4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

