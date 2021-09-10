2 arrested during demonstation outside Cheyenne Mountain High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have taken two people into custody following a demonstration on Cheyenne Mountain High School Property.

Officers say approximately 15 adults were peacefully demonstrating against the D-12 mask mandate,

Cheyenne Mountain High School administration reportedly wanted the non-students off the property and allowed them to gather on the sidewalk near the school. According to police, school security advised the demonstrators and they refused to move off the property.

CSPD arrived on scene and told police to leave the property or be charged with trespassing at the school administration; most of them reportedly complied with the arrest.

Officers say one adult woman was arrested for trespassing and another woman was arrested for trespassing and obstructing a police officer, all others left without incident.

Those two women were identified by police as Mary Fiddler and Kimberly Fuchs.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

