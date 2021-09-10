Advertisement

2 arrested during demonstation outside Cheyenne Mountain High School

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have taken two people into custody following a demonstration on Cheyenne Mountain High School Property.

Officers say approximately 15 adults were peacefully demonstrating against the D-12 mask mandate,

Cheyenne Mountain High School administration reportedly wanted the non-students off the property and allowed them to gather on the sidewalk near the school. According to police, school security advised the demonstrators and they refused to move off the property.

CSPD arrived on scene and told police to leave the property or be charged with trespassing at the school administration; most of them reportedly complied with the arrest.

Officers say one adult woman was arrested for trespassing and another woman was arrested for trespassing and obstructing a police officer, all others left without incident.

Those two women were identified by police as Mary Fiddler and Kimberly Fuchs.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

Latest News

polis
Polis updates Colorado COVID-19 situation, shrinking hospital & ICU capacity
Big heat continues into Saturday
More record heat likely
Arrest photo for Rapheon Bynum
Pueblo Police arrest man reportedly involved in 2 armed robberies
Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th...
Southern Colorado firefighters to climb Manitou Incline in full gear Saturday for 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks