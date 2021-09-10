Advertisement

11 Sports Online: Broncos kickoff, Air Force-Navy preview, Buffs vs. No.5 at Mile High

Taylor Kilgore & Jon Wiener discuss a huge football slate in southern Colorado.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Football season is here and so is 11 Sports Online!

Taylor Kilgore & Jon Wiener discuss and debate a mega upcoming weekend for southern Colorado football. There’s playoffs talk in Broncos country. Is it legit? Air Force battles Navy on Saturday in Annapolis on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Will the Falcons be able to overcome the emotional home crowd? And Colorado takes on No.5 Texas A&M at Empower Field in Denver. Can the Buffaloes pull an upset?

All that & more on 11 Sports Online. Watch the show above!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 9/9/21.
2 people have life-threatening injuries following a shooting near the Citadel Mall; no arrests made
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
Colorado Springs apartment rent prices seeing “historic” increases
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

Latest News

Viewhouse Sports Blitz
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Head Coach for CC Hockey Kris Mayotte
sports
11 Sports Online: Broncos kickoff, Air Force-Navy preview, Buffs vs. No.5 at Mile High
9/10/21
WATCH: Viewhouse Sports Blitz CC Hockey Coach Kris Mayotte
File photo.
2 arrested during demonstation outside Cheyenne Mountain High School