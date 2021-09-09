Advertisement

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon opposing Biden Administration’s vaccine mandates

Mark Gordon, Wyoming Governor
Mark Gordon, Wyoming Governor(Associated Press)
By Tiffany Logan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to Thursday’s announcement by the Biden Administration mandating COVID-19 vaccinations:

“The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach.

Our Constitution was written and fought for to protect our liberties as American citizens. This administration’s latest pronouncement demonstrates its complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution. In Wyoming, we believe that government must be held in check.

I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.”

