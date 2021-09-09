Woman hospitalized after she was run over by her car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was run over by her vehicle Thursday morning.

Police tell 11 News the driver apparently didn’t have the car in park, and the car rolled backward and over her. The car then smashed into two parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

The accident was reported in the 1000 block of Magnolia Street, near Mt View Lane and North Nevada, about 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

