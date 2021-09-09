Advertisement

Reported shooting under investigation near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported shooting was under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

The call came in just before 3:50 p.m. from the 3600 block of N. Citadel Drive. The area is near the Citadel Mall close to N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road.

Last time this article was updated at 4:01 p.m. police couldn’t share specifics on possible victims or a suspect description. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley School District said the five involved in the crash were all students at the school.
Community in mourning after 4 teens killed in Prowers County crash
Multiple arrests during the Colorado State Fair.
Multiple arrests during Colorado State Fair as police conduct a proactive operation to prevent crime
Police lights.
Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer
Exterior of Haunted Mine Drop
Child killed on amusement park ride identified as elementary school student from District 49
Shooting investigation 9/7/21
Reported shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Latest News

Heat remains king to close the week
Record heat today, Friday
The Department of Justice held a news conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland to...
Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Preliminary hearing begins in case against woman accused of killing stepson
stauch
Letecia Stauch no-shows but preliminary hearing moves forward