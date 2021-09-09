Advertisement

Gas leak reported in the Falcon area

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wanted the public to be aware of a gas leak in the Falcon area Thursday night.

Just after 5 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced Meridian Road was closed between Bent Grass Meadows Drive and Eastonville Road. The area is on the north side of Falcon.

“The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time,” the sheriff’s office shared in a social media post. “Please avoid the area.”

