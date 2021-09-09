Advertisement

Former Rockies great Larry Walker among players inducted into HOF

File-This June 23, 2018, file photo shows retired Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker...
File-This June 23, 2018, file photo shows retired Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker during picture day for the Rockies before a baseball game in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:11 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter, Colorado star Larry Walker, Ted Simmons of the Cardinals and Brewers, and the late labor executive Marvin Miller have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Jeter missed by one vote of being a unanimous pick in his first year on the ballot, but that was far from his mind on this day.

Jeter noted at the start of his speech that 10 Hall of Famers had died in the past 20 months. He was greeted by a sea of Yankees fans for a ceremony that was changed to mid-week in September from its customary spot on a Sunday in late July because of the pandemic.

