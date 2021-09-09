Advertisement

Forced medication approved for Colorado wildfire suspect, lawyers say

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A judge has approved the forced medication of a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a wildfire that burned 149 homes in Colorado in 2018.

The development was revealed during a court hearing Wednesday for Jesper Joergensen. One of his lawyers said the defense wasn’t given notice of the separate proceeding in which the forced medication was approved. She said she planned to appeal the order.

Joergensen has repeatedly been found incompetent to go on trial for allegedly starting the Spring Creek Fire after being diagnosed with delusional disorder. A doctor at the state mental hospital recently recommended he be forcibly medicated. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

