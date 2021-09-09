Cause of structure fire by Chapel Hills Mall in northern Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters put out a structure fire by the Chapel Hills Mall in northern Colorado Springs.

CSFD responded to the structure fire around 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning on the corner of Kelly Johnson Blvd. and North Academy. 11 News on scene said the building appeared to be under construction.

Firefighters had the bulk of the fire out around ten minutes later and were ventilating the building. The cause of the fire and any reported injuries are unknown at the time of this writing.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

BREAKING: Structure fire on North Academy and Kelly Johnson Blvd. Building appears to be under construction.



.@CSFDPIO says the fire has been knocked down and crews are ventilating the building. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/W73EgbzcyB — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) September 9, 2021

