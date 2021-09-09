Advertisement

Cause of structure fire by Chapel Hills Mall in northern Colorado Springs under investigation

Structure fire at Kelly Johnson Blvd. and North Academy 9/9/2021
Structure fire at Kelly Johnson Blvd. and North Academy 9/9/2021(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters put out a structure fire by the Chapel Hills Mall in northern Colorado Springs.

CSFD responded to the structure fire around 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning on the corner of Kelly Johnson Blvd. and North Academy. 11 News on scene said the building appeared to be under construction.

Firefighters had the bulk of the fire out around ten minutes later and were ventilating the building. The cause of the fire and any reported injuries are unknown at the time of this writing.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

