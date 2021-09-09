Crash causes major delays on westbound Highway 24 west of Colorado Springs

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash was causing major backups west of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 4:53 p.m. near mile marker 293 on Highway 24, close to Cascade. A Ford F-350 truck had rolled on the westbound side of the highway. At least one person was trapped in the vehicle and specific information on injuries was not available last time this article was updated.

As of 5:30 p.m. a trooper with Colorado State Patrol estimated there could be delays until 6:10 p.m.

#US24 westbound: Crash between Hagerman Avenue and Rampart Terr Road. Mile Point 293, Right lane blocked, merge left, use caution, slower speeds, expect delays https://t.co/3Nvf7d6DfS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 9, 2021

