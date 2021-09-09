Advertisement

Crash causes major delays on westbound Highway 24 west of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - A rollover crash was causing major backups west of Colorado Springs on Thursday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 4:53 p.m. near mile marker 293 on Highway 24, close to Cascade. A Ford F-350 truck had rolled on the westbound side of the highway. At least one person was trapped in the vehicle and specific information on injuries was not available last time this article was updated.

As of 5:30 p.m. a trooper with Colorado State Patrol estimated there could be delays until 6:10 p.m.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Depending on the circumstances of the crash, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash causing major delays.

