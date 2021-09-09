Colorado now sharing data for breakthrough COVID-19 cases with the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) updated its COVID-19 website Wednesday to include new vaccine breakthrough data. Vaccine breakthrough pertains to a person who is fully vaccinated and develops the disease they were vaccinated against.

Because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, health officials expect to see cases among fully vaccinated individuals. Right now, they are seeing this happening a lot more in people who are 80 and older.

The health department also mentioned that they have seen a slight decrease in vaccine effectiveness in some cases. They say as the percent of the population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 increases over time, the number of cases who are fully vaccinated is also expected to increase. However, the vaccine is still the best way to fight the virus.

Colorado’s top doctors are finding that COVID-19 is having a pretty significant impact on students. In the past couple weeks the highest rate of transmission has occurred in kids ages 6 to 11. These kids are not yet eligible to get vaccinated.

For those kids 12 and up who are eligible for the vaccine, the state epidemiologist says Colorado ranks well compared to other states. As of July, over 56 percent of Coloradans 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials say the lowest rate of transmission right now are for those five and younger.They did not talk about any potential widespread mask mandates.

