Authorities in El Paso County seek possible victims in sex assault case

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a sex assault suspect on Thursday and requested that other possible victims in the case contact them.

Two photos of the suspect, 31-year-old Roger Brandon Abeyta, can be viewed at the top of this article. The sheriff’s office believes Abeyta used social media platforms to “lure” juvenile victims.

“We are actively seeking additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect,” Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “If anyone has any information or was a victim of Abeyta, please contact our Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 and reference case number 21-9760.”

According to online records, Abeyta was booked in the El Paso County Jail as of Thursday evening without a bond.

