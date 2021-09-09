4 teens killed in Prowers County crash; 5th person airlifted to Colorado Springs hospital

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Four teens were killed and a fifth airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital after a car and semi-truck collided in Prowers County Wednesday night.

State Patrol confirms a 16-year-old driver and three passengers ages 16, 15 and 14 were killed in the crash. The age of the surviving passenger was not available at the time of this writing.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash but tell 11 News the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 287 and Prowers County Road 196 just outside the town of Wiley. The semi was reportedly hauling a boat. It’s unknown if drugs, alcohol or speed played any part in the collision.

The driver of the semi-truck was injured, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

While it’s not confirmed where the teens were from, Wiley School District posted the following message to its Facebook page early Thursday morning:

Due to the tragic accident involving multiple students from Wiley School we will not have school on Thursday September...

Wiley is located in eastern Colorado about 10 miles northwest of Lamar.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

