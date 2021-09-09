Advertisement

2 cubs orphaned in Colorado as authorities ask for help finding the person who shot their mom

Bear cubs orphaned.
Bear cubs orphaned.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities need help identifying the person who shot and killed a bear, orphaning two cubs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared details on the incident on Wednesday. According to the wildlife agency, someone shot and killed the sow in the Ranch Estates neighborhood on the south side of Woodland Park. When CPW arrived in the area, the two cubs were up in a tree.

CPW says they are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Corey Adler, a CPW district wildlife manager working the case. “But we need the public’s help.”

If you have any information you can contact 719-227-5200.

