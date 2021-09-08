Asthma and Allergy specialist gives tips for dealing with smoky skies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoky skies have returned to Colorado Springs once again!

“One of my kids has been affected just with some allergy situation and it’s really affected their ability to kind of get around to do some sports, enjoy day-to-day life,” says Colorado Springs resident Stu Davis.

The smoke is from the fires currently burning in the western part of the U.S.

Dr. Daniel Soteres, from the Asthma and Allergy Associates and Research Center, says almost a quarter of patients they have seen in the last two weeks are having trouble with smoke; today they already helped two people who were having flareups due to smoke exposure.

Colorado Springs residents are no stranger to this haze impacting daily life; 11 News spoke to a local man with a message for Colorado residents and those fighting the wildfires.

“I mean it’s frustrating but at the same time what am I going to do. It would be great if the fires out West blowing smoke this direction would go away, but I know there’s a ton of people working really hard to make it happen. I hope that they can get it dealt with as soon as possible and we can all get back to just breathing clean air again,” says Davis.

The 11 Breaking Weather team expects to see this smoke around for a little while longer.

Dr. Soteres has several tips for dealing with this smoke in the air. “If you are sensitive to these things and you already know about that about yourself; limit or eliminate your exposure, wear a mask when you are outdoors, put air conditioners on circulation, and air purifiers in the house” says Dr. Soteres.

