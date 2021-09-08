Revitalizing Colorado Main Streets Program takes on 131 projects statewide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Revitalizing Colorado Main Streets Program started last year in March as the Covid pandemic began.

It’s initial goal was to add outdoor dining space to downtown areas across Colorado. This would help keep restaurants afloat during the pandemic.

Over a year later the program has taken on 131 different projects of all shapes and sizes. All in the name of revitalizing downtown areas in different cities and powering Colorado’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

The program is a partnership between CDOT and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. It gives grant funding to “shovel-ready” projects. These are projects that cities already have planned out, but need funding to get started.

The program was responsible for replacing five sections of sidewalk in Lamar which let residents easily access local businesses on foot.

A raised plaza is currently being built at the intersection of Grand and Union Avenues in Pueblo. It will add dining spaces for nearby restaurants and give space for pedestrians to cross through downtown.

In Central City the program gave grant funding to turn a vacant lot into the Belvidere Pocket Park which sits adjacent to the Belvidere Theater.

11 News spoke to a CDOT representative who said that these various downtown areas are vital to Colorado’s overall economy.

“It’s a network working together of these downtowns that make Colorado strong. So when one project is happening in a smaller community it still helps the network of downtown communities as a whole in Colorado.” says Presley Fowler.

She added that “It’s become clear that this program is helpful for localities. It’s a popular program and visitors and residents alike in these downtowns have seen benefits from these projects.”

