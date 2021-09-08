Reported shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported shooting in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Tuesday night.

The call came in at about 8:45 p.m. in an area just southwest of I-25 and W. Fillmore Street. Police were searching an area near N. Chestnut Street and W. Taylor Street. Last time this article was updated at 9 p.m., the incident was still under investigation. Police weren’t able to share specific details on possible injuries or a suspect description.

11 News has a crew at the scene and as more details become available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a heavy police presence. If you live in the area and notice anything suspicious, or have information on the incident, you are asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.