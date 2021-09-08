Police say a Crip gang member was arrested at the Colorado Springs SCHEELS after struggling with an officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are reporting they arrested a known gang member at a store on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the SCHEELS on the north side of the city at about 1 p.m. Two people were caught on camera hiding items into a bag before exiting the store. Prior to the suspects leaving the store, detectives learned one of the people is a Crip gang member. The suspect’s vehicle was also associated with a home invasion that happened in December of 2020.

When officers tried to make contact with the suspects, one of them struggled with officers while they were detaining him. Officers eventually got him into handcuffs and found a loaded gun in his fanny pack.

The known gang member was identified as 28-year-old Clarence Thompson. Thompson was on parole for aggravated robbery and escape. Thompson is now facing new charges which included possession of a weapon by a previous offender, theft, resisting arrest and menacing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Thompson was booked in the El Paso County Jail.

