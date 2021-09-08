Advertisement

Multiple arrests during Colorado State Fair as police conduct a proactive operation to prevent crime

Multiple arrests during the Colorado State Fair.
Multiple arrests during the Colorado State Fair.(Pueblo Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are reporting there were no major crime incidents during the Colorado State Fair after they conducted a proactive operation with the goal of preventing crime.

“The operation consisted of law enforcement personnel saturating the area, conducting numerous traffic stops and field contacts,” a release from Pueblo Police reads. “Law enforcement personnel employed a multifaceted approach to the operation, conducting both high-visibility operations and low-visibility operations.”

The operation yielded multiple arrests. During the first weekend, four people were arrested on firearm-related charges, which included three men who are known gang members by Pueblo Police. One man was taken into custody for charges tied to meth and one stolen vehicle was recovered.

During the second weekend, four people were arrested including the following three people:

o Manuel Garcia – Three felony arrest warrants (Possession of Controlled Substances X2 and Vehicular Eluding) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants.

o John Montez – Two felony arrest warrants (Menacing and Dangerous Drugs) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants.

o James Kelly – One felony arrest warrant (Parole Violation – Motor Vehicle Theft). Arrested on new charges of Violation of Restraining Order and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
6-year-old Colorado Springs child killed in amusement park accident
Hotel guests stand outside as firefighters work to extinguish a fire on the fourth floor of a...
20+ evacuated after overnight fire in Colorado Springs hotel
Rampart Reservoir is located 4 miles east of Woodland Park.
Search for missing paddleboarder continues at Rampart Reservoir Tuesday
Man killed in stabbing outside Colorado Springs Flea Market
Police say a person was found dead behind the 7-Eleven at the corner of Cimarron and Nevada.
Man found dead behind downtown Springs 7-Eleven

Latest News

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
6-year-old Colorado Springs child killed in amusement park accident
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Reported shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Rollover crash in Colorado Springs 9/7/21.
1 injured during rollover crash in downtown Colorado Springs
Norman Renegar is facing felony menacing and extortion charges in addition to others.
Arrest papers released after Walsenburg father made deadly threats following the death of his daughter.