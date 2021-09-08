Multiple arrests during Colorado State Fair as police conduct a proactive operation to prevent crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are reporting there were no major crime incidents during the Colorado State Fair after they conducted a proactive operation with the goal of preventing crime.

“The operation consisted of law enforcement personnel saturating the area, conducting numerous traffic stops and field contacts,” a release from Pueblo Police reads. “Law enforcement personnel employed a multifaceted approach to the operation, conducting both high-visibility operations and low-visibility operations.”

The operation yielded multiple arrests. During the first weekend, four people were arrested on firearm-related charges, which included three men who are known gang members by Pueblo Police. One man was taken into custody for charges tied to meth and one stolen vehicle was recovered.

During the second weekend, four people were arrested including the following three people:

o Manuel Garcia – Three felony arrest warrants (Possession of Controlled Substances X2 and Vehicular Eluding) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants.

o John Montez – Two felony arrest warrants (Menacing and Dangerous Drugs) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants.

o James Kelly – One felony arrest warrant (Parole Violation – Motor Vehicle Theft). Arrested on new charges of Violation of Restraining Order and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.