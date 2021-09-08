Advertisement

MISSING: At-risk senior in Colorado suffers from a cognitive impairment

Alert issued 9/8/21
Alert issued 9/8/21(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:23 PM MDT
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued on Wednesday for an at-risk senior.

The alert was issued just after 2 p.m. for 83-year-old John Cort. Cort was last seen at 6:30 in the morning on Wednesday in Lafayette. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Cort suffers from a cognitive impairment and told his wife he was headed to the grocery store and never returned.

Cort may be driving a black 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado license plate 601-MZH.

If you see Cort you are asked to call 911 or if you have any useful information you can call 303-441-4444.

