City of Loveland agrees to $3 million settlement with dementia patient forcibly arrested, injured after forgetting to pay for $14 in merchandise

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Loveland says it has agreed to a settlement with the family of a dementia patient whose arrest last year incited widespread outrage after body camera footage was released months later.

“The settlement with Karen Garner will help bring some closure to an unfortunate event in our community but does not upend the work we have left to do. We extend a deep and heartfelt apology to Karen Garner and her family for what they have endured as a result of this arrest,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams in a statement on the city website Wednesday.

According to the initial complaint filed on behalf of Karen Garner and obtained by 11 News, the then-73-year-old, who suffers from dementia and sensory aphasia, walked out of a Loveland Walmart in June 2020 without paying for about $14 worth of items. She was stopped by employees and left the items behind. The complaint said the store contacted police over the incident, but also informed them the woman was small and elderly.

Officers caught up with Garner as she walked home, and as body camera would later reveal, forcibly detained her, apparently yanking one of Garner’s arms, twisting it behind her back and shoving her to the ground in the process. Garner could be audibly heard on camera repeatedly crying that she was going home. The complaint said Garner suffered several injuries in the encounter, including a bloody nose, scrapes to her face, knee contusions and a shoulder dislocation. Further footage released by the family attorney appears to show police laughing and mocking Garner while watching her arrest video.

The incident remained under the radar for several months with no action taken until a federal lawsuit filed against the city and members of the Loveland Police Department in April 2021. The body cam footage released with the complaint led to a renewed look at the case by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, multiple officers placed on leave, and eventually arrest warrants for the officers allegedly involved.

The city said Wednesday it agreed to settle Garner’s claim against the city for $3 million, which will end her pending lawsuit against the city. The city emphasized this does not having any bearing on the criminal case against the officers involved, which is still moving forward.

“There is no excuse, under any circumstances, for what happened to Ms. Garner. We have agreed on steps we need to take to begin building back trust. While these actions won’t change what Ms. Garner experienced, they will serve to improve this police department and hopefully restore faith that the LPD exists to serve those who live in and visit Loveland,” said Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer in Wednesday’s statement.

The city said it is also moving forward with several trust, transparency and accountability efforts in the wake of Garner’s case. Read the full statement and more on these efforts here.

