Children’s Hospital saw kids mental health improve over summer break, but anticipates another difficult school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Children’s Hospital Colorado saw kids mental health improve over summer break, but anticipates another difficult school year is ahead.

Children’s Hospital Colorado recently saw twice as many kids struggling with mental health, mostly due to the pandemic.

“Going into the winter, we saw kids really starting to be in crisis ... that really swelled during the spring, where we had record numbers of kids coming to our emergency department for mental health crisis,” said Dr. Jenna Glover of Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Children’s said summer break helped reduce extreme mental health crisis, but doctors saw a steady demand for outpatient therapy services and even a small uptick in partial hospitalization programs services.

“Kids are still under a lot of stress, there is still a great deal of uncertainty ... just with the adjustments of grieving all the things that have been lost and also anxiety of what’s to come in this next year,” said Glover.

Children’s expects it is going to see emergency department visits increase again as kids enter the new school year. If left untreated, doctors say these mental health issues can have long-lasting impacts on children.

“There’s a huge difference between children who are caught early on and we intervene when they’re having mental health problems versus kids who will go six months to a year and we don’t catch them and we only start seeing the problem when their life is completely broken down,” said Glover.

For more resources on helping kids cope during the pandemic, click here.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, do not delay. Call 911 or contact the following organizations for immediate support and counseling for yourself or a loved one. (Calls are free, confidential and available 24/7.)

Contact the Colorado Crisis Line by calling 1-844-493-8255 or texting “TALK” to 38255.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

If you need help with drugs, alcohol or addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.